Can Employers Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) – Experts say employers can make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, with some exceptions. Employers generally have wide scope to make rules for the workplace, including safety measures. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under… .

Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification. (Reporting by Polina...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Travelbradfordtoday.ca

Iqaluit to ease public health restrictions Thursday as COVID-19 outbreak eases

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Iqaluit will start easing public health restrictions on Thursday as the city continues to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will reopen that day for part-time in-class learning, people can gather in groups of five indoors and workplaces will be able to reopen with mandatory mask-wearing. Nine...
Public Healththaienquirer.com

Public health ministry, CCSA grow increasingly frustrated with Bangkok Met

Senior officials inside the Covid response centre and the Ministry of Public Health are growing increasingly frustrated with the Bangkok Governor’s office and its haphazard response to the Covid-19 pandemic, sources told Thai Enquirer on Tuesday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made a last minute intervention on Monday to...
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

World No Tobacco Day: Jharkhand government imposes ban on 11 brands

May 31—On 'World No Tobacco Day' the Jharkhand government extended a previously imposed ban on manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of 11 brands of packaged and unpackaged pan masala in the state. Monday's order extended an order imposed on May, 2020, in the interest of public health. "The notification prohibits...
Health Servicesbbcgossip.com

GPs urged to refuse to hand over patient details to NHS Digital

Senior doctors call on colleagues not to share personal data, in effort to buy time to raise awareness of plans. Senior GPs have called on colleagues to refuse to hand over patients’ personal data to NHS Digital, in a move they hope will buy time to raise awareness of plans to place all medical records in England on a central database.
Trafficrtands.com

Government of Canada approves changes to improve railway track safety

The Government of Canada is taking action to improve railway track safety to better protect those living and working near Canada’s rail corridors, while also ensuring that railway tracks are in optimal condition to safely move Canadian goods to market. The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that...
Medical & Biotechkeralakaumudi.com

Students confused over cancellation of board exams; worried over admission to engineering courses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though the CBSE 12th standard students have welcomed the cancellation of board exams, they are also concerned over what system would be put in place to compensate for the scores of their board exams. As the plus two exams for students of Kerala syllabus have been completed, CBSE students are worried whether they will lose the race of admission in engineering and other courses. As most of the states have completed the plus two examinations, CBSE students are also worried over whether the admission to graduate courses will begin once the results of the state syllabus plus two students are out. — Last year exams of a few subjects like Home Science, Hindi, Information Technology, Computer Science, Informatics practices, Business studies, Biotechnology, Geography, Sociology and Malayalam were cancelled. The scores of these subjects were determined on the basis of the last three exams conducted for these subjects by school authorities. This decision only affected those who didn’t take the school exams seriously and studied only for the annual board exams.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Privacy fears over NHS plans to share GP medical records with third parties

Privacy fears have been raised over controversial plans to share NHS medical records from every GP patient in England with third parties. According to NHS Digital, the medical histories of more than 55 million patients will be made available on a database to "support the planning and commissioning of health and care services, the development of health and care policy, public health monitoring and interventions (including COVID-19) and enable many different areas of research."
LawPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Did You Also Receive Notification of This Class Action Lawsuit?

I received a postcard size piece of mail a couple of weeks ago concerning a class action lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield. Seems as if there is a proposed $2.67 billion dollar settlement in the works. The reason for the lawsuit is the company is accused of limiting competition. By chance did you also receive one of these in the mail?
Public HealthThe Independent

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China on Tuesday reported the first confirmed case of a person infected with the H10N3 strain of bird flu. A 41-year-old man in the eastern province of Jiangsu was diagnosed on 28 May with the H10N3 avian influenza virus a month after he was hospitalised following high fever and other symptoms, said China's National Health Commission (NHC).
Public HealthNaturalNews

Doctor mocks vaccine skeptics, then DIES after covid vaccine, as media scrubs wrongful death case

(Natural News) A 48-year-old Ohio doctor unexpectedly died on April 27, 2021. There was no official story on the cause of his death, only a satirical obituary that was written in the first person. The news of his death made waves around the world. Various media outlets from MSN to Fox News praised his self-written obituary and extraordinary life as a doctor. The news of his passing was featured in news outlets ranging from Australia to the United Kingdom. Dr. Thomas Flanigan was a loving husband and father. He was also a middle-aged plastic surgeon who often used satire to communicate his views on medical topics. He was very public about his views on vaccines, and even used Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics.
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.