Researchers from the Faculties of Veterinary Sciences and Health Sciences of the CEU Cardenal Herrera (CEU UCH) university of Valencia have published the detection of two positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in wild American mink, in two rivers of Castellón province. These two cases are the first ones in Europe where the virus has been detected in feral animals that have not been in direct contact with infected people. The article, which has just been published after being peer reviewed, suggests the possible source of the contagion could be these aquatic animals coming into contact with contaminated wastewater.