Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Scared, human? Emotion-detection AI meets eye-tracking technology

By Greg Nichols
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the hallmarks of the human condition is empathy. So what happens when machines become adept at knowing how you're feeling?. That reality is closer than ever after an eye-tracking AI company has agreed to acquire emotion-detection software firm. Smart Eye and Affectiva announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Smart Eye will acquire Affectiva for $73.5 million.

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Vision#Human Behavior#Smart Robots#Social Robots#Advanced Systems#Machine Learning#Computer Systems#Smart Eye#Driver Monitoring Systems#Dms#Interior Sensing#Emotion Ai#Mit Media Lab#Co Founder#Human Factors Research#Machines#Automotive Industry#Empathy#High End Models#Car Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Amazonbiometricupdate.com

Emotion detection’s market strength grows along with qualms

It is always creepy in a sci-fi movie when a piece of technology tries to read emotions and doubly so when it succeeds. And yet, emotion detection and recognition are growing according to a market report being pushed by ResearchAndMarkets. They are, in fact, growing at a healthy rate. Of...
Softwarearxiv.org

Human-AI Collaboration with Bandit Feedback

Human-machine complementarity is important when neither the algorithm nor the human yield dominant performance across all instances in a given domain. Most research on algorithmic decision-making solely centers on the algorithm's performance, while recent work that explores human-machine collaboration has framed the decision-making problems as classification tasks. In this paper, we first propose and then develop a solution for a novel human-machine collaboration problem in a bandit feedback setting. Our solution aims to exploit the human-machine complementarity to maximize decision rewards. We then extend our approach to settings with multiple human decision makers. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed methods using both synthetic and real human responses, and find that our methods outperform both the algorithm and the human when they each make decisions on their own. We also show how personalized routing in the presence of multiple human decision-makers can further improve the human-machine team performance.
Softwarearxiv.org

ST-HOI: A Spatial-Temporal Baseline for Human-Object Interaction Detection in Videos

Detecting human-object interactions (HOI) is an important step toward a comprehensive visual understanding of machines. While detecting non-temporal HOIs (e.g., sitting on a chair) from static images is feasible, it is unlikely even for humans to guess temporal-related HOIs (e.g., opening/closing a door) from a single video frame, where the neighboring frames play an essential role. However, conventional HOI methods operating on only static images have been used to predict temporal-related interactions, which is essentially guessing without temporal contexts and may lead to sub-optimal performance. In this paper, we bridge this gap by detecting video-based HOIs with explicit temporal information. We first show that a naive temporal-aware variant of a common action detection baseline does not work on video-based HOIs due to a feature-inconsistency issue. We then propose a simple yet effective architecture named Spatial-Temporal HOI Detection (ST-HOI) utilizing temporal information such as human and object trajectories, correctly-localized visual features, and spatial-temporal masking pose features. We construct a new video HOI benchmark dubbed VidHOI where our proposed approach serves as a solid baseline.
Computerstheviolinchannel.com

Researchers Develop AI Technology Capable of Predicting Instrument Sounds

The research paper, titled "A Data-Driven Approach to Violinmaking," found that frequencies of the instrument can be predicted from its geometric parameters. This suggests that artificial intelligence can be used to project the sounds of the instrument. The researchers believe that discoveries from the study can be applied to traditional violin making.
Softwarearxiv.org

SHD360: A Benchmark Dataset for Salient Human Detection in 360° Videos

Salient human detection (SHD) in dynamic 360° immersive videos is of great importance for various applications such as robotics, inter-human and human-object interaction in augmented reality. However, 360° video SHD has been seldom discussed in the computer vision community due to a lack of datasets with large-scale omnidirectional videos and rich annotations. To this end, we propose SHD360, the first 360° video SHD dataset collecting various real-life daily scenes, providing six-level hierarchical annotations for 6,268 key frames uniformly sampled from 37,403 omnidirectional video frames at 4K resolution. Specifically, each collected key frame is labeled with a super-class, a sub-class, associated attributes (e.g., geometrical distortion), bounding boxes and per-pixel object-/instance-level masks. As a result, our SHD360 contains totally 16,238 salient human instances with manually annotated pixel-wise ground truth. Since so far there is no method proposed for 360° SHD, we systematically benchmark 11 representative state-of-the-art salient object detection (SOD) approaches on our SHD360, and explore key issues derived from extensive experimenting results. We hope our proposed dataset and benchmark could serve as a good starting point for advancing human-centric researches towards 360° panoramic data. Our dataset and benchmark will be publicly available at this https URL.
ComputersKGUN 9

New breakthroughs in AI technology

For many organizations around the world, digital transformation has been accelerated by the global pandemic, sparking Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make a fundamental shift from out of reach tool or proof of concept purgatory to a real revenue driver. AI today is changing the way businesses operate in fundamental ways, from how they communicate with their customers through virtual agents, to automating key workflows and even managing network security. At IBM’s Think Conference, our annual flagship global event, we are announcing new breakthroughs in AI technology, for businesses and consumers.
SoftwareNeowin

Google introduces LaMDA, a new AI-based conversation technology

Google has always been at the forefront to help organize and access information conveyed using written and spoken formats. It invented machine learning techniques that aid the company in understanding the intent of search queries. According to Google, language is one of computer science’s most difficult puzzles and an even...
SoftwarePosted by
Nerdable

Google’s new AI technology could make Assistant more human-like

Google is developing LaMDA technology that could lead to more natural Assistant conversations. It responds with logical, consistent answers rather than raw data. The technology is still quite early. Google Assistant can usually only answer questions with raw facts at best, or a confused “sorry, I don’t understand” at worst....
Businessitmunch.com

Affectiva, an emotion-detection tech startup, acquired for $73.5 million

Publicly traded Swedish company, Smart Eye has announced the acquisition of emotion-detection tech initiative Affectiva for a whopping $73.5 million. The deal between the two companies is a cash-and-stock deal. Spun out of MIT Media Lab in the year 2009, Affectiva has developed a technology that can detect and comprehend human emotion.
Businessimveurope.com

Macnica ATD Europe to distribute InnerEye AI technology

Macnica ATD Europe today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with InnerEye. Based in Israel, InnerEye is combining human intelligence and AI into a unified learning and decision making system for multiple applications. Wearable EEG device connects between the user’s brain and the AI models. InnerEye technology is directly...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Smart Eye acquires Affectiva for eye-tracking biometric technology development

Eye-tracking solutions provider firm Smart Eye announced it will acquire Affectiva for $73.5 million, thus expanding its presence in Boston, U.S., and Cairo, Egypt. Following the acquisition, the new conglomerate will reportedly focus on the development of eye-tracking biometric technologies for applications in interior sensing, media analytics, and human factors research.
BusinessVentureBeat

Eys3D raises $7M for AI edge sensor technology

Eys3D Microelectronics, a company producing chips and sensors for autonomous operations including security, touchless control, autonomous vehicles, and smart retail, today announced that it’s raised $7 million in a series A round led by strategic partners Arm IoT Capital, WI Harper Group, and Marubun Corporation. The company says that the funding will allow it to grow its product development and research efforts, including into 3D depth-sensing cameras and vision sensor integration solutions that enable new capabilities in object recognition, distance measurement, and more.
Softwarearxiv.org

Tracking Without Re-recognition in Humans and Machines

Imagine trying to track one particular fruitfly in a swarm of hundreds. Higher biological visual systems have evolved to track moving objects by relying on both appearance and motion features. We investigate if state-of-the-art deep neural networks for visual tracking are capable of the same. For this, we introduce PathTracker, a synthetic visual challenge that asks human observers and machines to track a target object in the midst of identical-looking "distractor" objects. While humans effortlessly learn PathTracker and generalize to systematic variations in task design, state-of-the-art deep networks struggle. To address this limitation, we identify and model circuit mechanisms in biological brains that are implicated in tracking objects based on motion cues. When instantiated as a recurrent network, our circuit model learns to solve PathTracker with a robust visual strategy that rivals human performance and explains a significant proportion of their decision-making on the challenge. We also show that the success of this circuit model extends to object tracking in natural videos. Adding it to a transformer-based architecture for object tracking builds tolerance to visual nuisances that affect object appearance, resulting in a new state-of-the-art performance on the large-scale TrackingNet object tracking challenge. Our work highlights the importance of building artificial vision models that can help us better understand human vision and improve computer vision.
InternetZDNet

Young Brazilians prefer AI over humans for e-commerce advice

As Brazilians become accustomed to recommendation engines driven by artificial intelligence (AI) in e-commerce websites, some segments of the consumer base even prefer turning to automated advice when shopping online, according to research. A study carried out by data science company Ilumeo with 2000 e-commerce users who had some level...
Books & Literaturepublicradiotulsa.org

"Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil"

Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford. He's also a faculty affiliate of the Belfer Center of Science and International Affairs at Harvard. Mayer-Schönberger joins us to talk about "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil," a new book for which he's a co-author. This book argues that humankind's ability to "frame" things -- that is, our gift for making mental models that allow us to see patterns, predict how things will occur, and make sense of new situations -- is what will help us conquer a whole range of current-day problems...from pandemics to populism, AI to ISIS, and wealth inequity to climate change. As was noted of this book in Forbes: "[The authors] don't want to just point out how powerfully we are influenced by our perspectives and prejudices -- our frames. They want to show us that these frames are tools, and that we can optimise their use."
EngineeringEurekAlert

New AI technology protects privacy

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Digital medicine is opening up entirely new possibilities. For example, it can detect tumors at an early stage. But the effectiveness of new AI algorithms depends on the quantity and quality of the data used to train them. To maximize the data pool, it is...
Technologyenterpriseai.news

AI Technology Leaders Often Lack Needed AI Ethics Understanding, Study Finds

If you are an AI technology leader and you often don't have answers on how AI makes decisions within your company's operations, you are not alone. Nearly two-thirds of C-level AI leaders can’t explain how specific AI model decisions or predictions are made, according to a new survey on AI ethics by credit report and analytics software vendor, FICO, which says there is room for improvement. Knowing exactly how AI model decisions and predictions are made is important to determine and chart a company's AI use and ethics policies and procedures.
TechnologyScience Daily

AI spots neurons better than human experts

A new combination of optical coherence tomography (OCT), adaptive optics and deep neural networks should enable better diagnosis and monitoring for neuron-damaging eye and brain diseases like glaucoma. Biomedical engineers at Duke University led a multi-institution consortium to develop the process, which easily and precisely tracks changes in the number...