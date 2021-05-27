Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Do the Chicago Fire regret their offseason strategy stressing continuity? ‘Not at all,’ sporting director Georg Heitz says. ‘I told the players I still strongly believe in them.’

By Jeremy Mikula, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdsQe_0aDASjDt00
Chicago Fire midfielder Alvaro Medran, left, and New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan get hooked up in the first half of the season opener on April 17, 2021, at Soldier Field. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

When sporting director Georg Heitz said in November that the Chicago Fire believed in continuity, a sluggish, mistake-laden start to the season that mirrored the end of 2020 wasn’t what he meant.

But the Fire’s 1-0 win against Inter Miami CF last weekend at Soldier Field accomplished a few things.

It snapped an 11-game winless streak that dated to 2020, ended a 383-minute scoreless drought and gave the Fire (1-4-1, 4 points) their much-needed first victory of the Major League Soccer season.

And it might have eased some of the pressure on the team from a frustrated fan base.

“It doesn’t take a lot to make things bad in professional sports,” Heitz said Wednesday. “It’s details. Details lead to bad results. Bad results lead to less self-confidence, and the lack of self-confidence leads to mistakes. Individual mistakes that we make from maybe a lack of concentration.”

The Fire head into Saturday’s matchup with CF Montréal at Soldier Field (noon, WGN-9) hoping to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since Sept. 23 and 27, 2020.

The Tribune on Wednesday spoke to Heitz in a wide-ranging interview. Here are the highlights.

Heitz has no regrets about the Fire’s offseason strategy that stressed continuity.

After a frantic roster overhaul after becoming sporting director in December 2019, Heitz and his staff took a more calculated approach following the 2020 season.

The Fire signed only four players — all young international players — eschewing league veterans available via re-signing, free agency or other MLS processes in the name of continuity.

It was a strategy Heitz pointed toward in November .

“We really think that even against the best teams in this league, we were quite good, obviously not good enough, but we don’t think that we lack a lot to be competitive, even with the best teams in this league,” he said at the time.

When asked Wednesday if he regrets that strategy, Heitz said, “No, not at all, no.”

“I think we are as it should be: It’s careful,” he said. “We ... should not make too early a conclusion to what we did and we should stick to our commitments as the ones who are responsible.

“I told the players I still strongly believe in them, strongly believe in their talent, but we have to prove it now and we have to improve, that’s clear.”

Heitz said the team’s string of injuries to start the season — particularly attackers Stanislav Ivanov, Fabian Herbers and Ignacio Aliseda — contributed to the slow start.

“We have to be careful not to use our injuries as an excuse, but you have to face reality,” he said. “We had seven players out and these seven players were seven possible starters, which is a complicated bit for any team in the world, not only for our players. This is one thing.

“Then I also think that maybe had we won the first game ( against the New England Revolution ) with this very early 2-nil (lead) — we should have won that game — maybe things would have gone in a different direction.”

Heitz said the Fire did not target MLS free agents, saying the team already has a lot of players with league experience, and instead focused on younger players from abroad.

“It’s very difficult to get young talented players in the league,” he said. “That’s really very, very difficult. And we felt strongly we had experienced players: (Bobby) Shuttleworth, (Kenneth) Kronholm, (Jonathan) Bornstein, (Francisco) Calvo, even (Przemysław) Frankowski is quite experienced, Herbers, (Johan) Kappelhof. We really have a couple of players who are clearly more than 25 years old. So now we focus a little bit on young players. It’s a bit easier to get them on the international market.”

But although intraleague deals are becoming less common, they do still happen. The Fire traded homegrown midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, 22, to Montréal and the New York Red Bulls acquired Frankie Amaya, 20, from FC Cincinnati in deals worth around $1 million.

The Fire’s salary numbers indicate the team isn’t getting much return on investment. But Heitz says there’s more to it than just the raw figure.

When the MLS Players Association began publicly releasing salary figures more than a decade ago, several teams used to dispute the numbers.

Heitz, however, called the salary data an “interesting tool, a good tool.”

When the MLSPA released 2021 figures two weeks ago, the consensus was the Fire — who have the league’s seventh-highest payroll — weren’t getting good value for their money.

The Fire have gotten solid production from leading scorer Luka Stojanović ($314,000 base salary), for example, but also have high-salaried players not producing on a consistent basis. That includes designated players Robert Berić ($2,274,996 base) and Gastón Giménez ($2.058 million base), both of whom have struggled to replicate their 2020 form.

However, not all of the Fire’s highest earners are directly tied to Heitz or technical director Sebastian Pelzer — Álvaro Medrán ($1 million base) and Kronholm ($569,000 base) are two examples of high-paid players brought to the club by previous management.

But Heitz warned against reading too much into the numbers.

“I can understand for the media this is interesting,” he said. “We have to be careful what we compare. I’m a big fan of comparing like for like and we should compare the whole cost of a player. That is one thing.

“When we sign international players, in most cases all of the teams also have to pay a transfer fee to the other club. This is something we should also take into calculation because that’s also money that is being spent. It’s not only about salary.”

Still, the Fire’s payroll begs the question if the team can even make any additions to the squad.

“We could add, yes,” he said. “We could add. And also you should bear in mind that we also have the under-22 initiative, the MLS initiative, so we could add.

“But we should also be a bit careful because we will have a couple of players coming back from injury. So things hopefully will get better soon, and the competition in the team will be high.”

Former assistant coach David Zdrilic’s status with the Fire is in limbo, but Heitz said the club hopes to keep him in some capacity.

Head coach Raphael Wicky last week said he decided to remove assistant David Zdrilic from his staff, saying the two had “different visions, different approaches to the game” and that it was “best to not work together anymore.”

Heitz said the move was Wicky’s call — “This is Rapha’s say because it is his staff” — but the Fire hope to retain Zdrilic in some capacity.

“We are in ongoing discussions with David about his future,” Heitz said. “He may transition to another role within the club. We’ll have to see. He’s obviously a bit disappointed at the moment, which is only human. So we should maybe just give him a bit of time, but we are in contact.”

When asked for clarity, Heitz said the Fire view Zdrilic as a talented coach.

“We really appreciate his know-how,” Heitz said, “and if we can keep him and he is convinced of what we offer him, we’d like to keep him.”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
971
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zdrilic
Person
Frankie Amaya
Person
Djordje Mihailovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami Cf#Soccer Players#Team Sports#Younger Players#The Chicago Fire#Inter Miami Cf#Cf Montr Al#The New York Red Bulls#Fc Cincinnati#Mlspa#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Major League Soccer#Soldier Field#Continuity#International Players#Experienced Players#Players Robert Beri#Regret#League Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSsunny95.com

Revolution 1, FC Cincinnati 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Buksa scored in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Buksa jumped between a pair of teammates to connect with Carles Gil’s free kick. Geoff Cameron had a header miss...
MLSPosted by
90min

Phil Neville addresses MLS sanctions against Inter Miami

Inter Miami suffered a 3-0 defeat against D.C. United on Sunday, disappointing the sellout crowd of 15,954 at DRV PNK Stadium. The loss saw the club fall to 11th place on the Eastern Conference table, with a record of two wins, two draws and four losses. D.C. United's Ola Kamara...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Big Treble in Barcelona

OL Reign’s unbeaten run to start the season was ended by the Washington Spirit, but the Seattle Sounders drew and Tacoma Defiance’s game was postponed so they’re both still undefeated so far in 2021. Barcelona Femeni continue to put the world on notice as they stack up trophies, including winning the treble. The USMNT lost a friendly with Switzerland ahead of their Nations League final, and N’Golo Kante deserves all of the flowers.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: MLS fines Inter Miami for 2021 roster violation

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS. When it was discovered that newcomers Inter Miami broke MLS salary and roster rules with their signing of Blaise...
MLSAS.com

Jonathan dos Santos could miss the Nations League Finals with Mexico

Jonathan dos Santos has been struggling with injuries since the 2020 Major League Soccer regular season. That year the captain of the Los Angeles Galaxy made 13 appearances and only seven games as a starter for a total of 699 minutes. The 31-year-old even contemplated retirement at some point last year as he struggled to reach full-fitness.
MLSchatsports.com

Five things about D.C. United jumping all over Inter Miami en route to a big win

Last night, D.C. United beat Inter Miami 3-0, and in all honesty it could have been more. Coming off of two losses that didn’t really give United the outcome they merited, the Black-and-Red showed up ravenous for a win and ready to fight, while Miami...were also in the building. The Black-and-Red stormed out to an early two-goal lead, and then just as Miami showed some life, they put the game to bed with a lovely third.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

NYCFC’s inspiring victory over LAFC is the positive turning point it needs

Four minutes was all it took for LAFC to take over New York City FC’s second half. Four minutes of being held hostage in its own half. Four minutes of a cycle of a failed string of passes that LAFC repeatedly cut out before the ball crossed the 50-yard line. Four minutes that ended with a through ball to Mark-Anthony Kaye, catching NYCFC’s back line flat-footed before Kaye’s deflected low cross found Corey Baird for the tap-in finish to make it 1-0 56 minutes in.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Seattle Sounders FC and Austin FC split points in scoreless draw at Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-3, 18 points) and Austin FC (2-4-1, 7 points) played to a scoreless draw on Sunday night at Lumen Field. With a home point, Seattle maintains its hold on both the Supporters’ Shield race and the Western Conference standings heading into the June international break. With five wins and three draws to begin the season, Seattle has not lost in 2021, and the club has conceded just three goals in its opening eight matches.
MLSYakima Herald Republic

MLS-leading Sounders stay unbeaten, tie Austin FC 0-0

SEATTL — The Sounders remain the top team in MLS. But after a scoreless draw with expansion side Austin FC at Lumen Field on Sunday, another fang from their bite was removed. The Rave Green didn’t flex as it normally does on their home turf. The Sounders’ best chances to...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, Austin FC 0

Expansion side Austin FC traveled to Lumen Field on Sunday evening and battled to a 0-0 draw with the Supporters’ Shield-leading Seattle Sounders, building confidence as MLS enters a multi-week break for the June international window. Seattle thought they broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Fredy Montero punched...
NBAYardbarker

Carmelo Anthony On Getting Booed In Denver: “What Else Can They Do? I Gave My All Here For 7.5 Years. I’ve Never Said Anything Bad About Denver, About Fans, The Organization, Players...'

Carmelo Anthony made his return to Denver to face the Nuggets, his first in the NBA. After more than seven years in the organization, taking them to compete in the Western Conference, Melo returned with the Portland Trail Blazers in the first game of their playoffs series. The fans welcomed...
MLSPosted by
90min

The best goals from week 7 of MLS

Week seven is in the books for MLS, and it did not disappoint. Players took risks with set pieces that resulted in stunning goals, while others used speed on the counter attack to dominate offensively. This round of matches can be categorized as anything but standard, and the following top five goals reflect that.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, José Martínez (Ema Twumasi – 79’), Bressan, Eddie Munjoma (Johnny Nelson – 46’); Tanner Tessmann (Ricardo Pepi – 68’); Freddy Vargas (Paxton Pomykal – 46’), Bryan Acosta, Andrés Ricaurte, Jáder Obrian (Kalil ElMedkhar – 77’); Franco Jara. Substitutes not used — Colin Shutler,...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Hey MLS! The Colorado Rapids are a pretty good team

One week after a 2-1 loss at Los Angeles FC, the Colorado Rapids bounced back with a win that defied the statistics. Yet a 3-0 home win over FC Dallas on Saturday night is just another building block for a club that appears to have taken a step forward this season.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Blake, Wagner named to FIFA Team of the Season for MLS

The FIFA21 MLS Ultimate Team of the Season cards have dropped and Philadelphia Union led the league with both Andre Blake and Kai Wagner earning two of the 11 spots. The Boys in Blue shared the top honor for most players in the special card pack on FIFA21 with Seattle Sounders FC after a 2020 season that saw the club claim the Supporters' Shield Championship and advance as the only MLS representative in the Semifinals of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.