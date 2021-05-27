Do the Chicago Fire regret their offseason strategy stressing continuity? ‘Not at all,’ sporting director Georg Heitz says. ‘I told the players I still strongly believe in them.’

When sporting director Georg Heitz said in November that the Chicago Fire believed in continuity, a sluggish, mistake-laden start to the season that mirrored the end of 2020 wasn’t what he meant.

But the Fire’s 1-0 win against Inter Miami CF last weekend at Soldier Field accomplished a few things.

It snapped an 11-game winless streak that dated to 2020, ended a 383-minute scoreless drought and gave the Fire (1-4-1, 4 points) their much-needed first victory of the Major League Soccer season.

And it might have eased some of the pressure on the team from a frustrated fan base.

“It doesn’t take a lot to make things bad in professional sports,” Heitz said Wednesday. “It’s details. Details lead to bad results. Bad results lead to less self-confidence, and the lack of self-confidence leads to mistakes. Individual mistakes that we make from maybe a lack of concentration.”

The Fire head into Saturday’s matchup with CF Montréal at Soldier Field (noon, WGN-9) hoping to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since Sept. 23 and 27, 2020.

The Tribune on Wednesday spoke to Heitz in a wide-ranging interview. Here are the highlights.

Heitz has no regrets about the Fire’s offseason strategy that stressed continuity.

After a frantic roster overhaul after becoming sporting director in December 2019, Heitz and his staff took a more calculated approach following the 2020 season.

The Fire signed only four players — all young international players — eschewing league veterans available via re-signing, free agency or other MLS processes in the name of continuity.

It was a strategy Heitz pointed toward in November .

“We really think that even against the best teams in this league, we were quite good, obviously not good enough, but we don’t think that we lack a lot to be competitive, even with the best teams in this league,” he said at the time.

When asked Wednesday if he regrets that strategy, Heitz said, “No, not at all, no.”

“I think we are as it should be: It’s careful,” he said. “We ... should not make too early a conclusion to what we did and we should stick to our commitments as the ones who are responsible.

“I told the players I still strongly believe in them, strongly believe in their talent, but we have to prove it now and we have to improve, that’s clear.”

Heitz said the team’s string of injuries to start the season — particularly attackers Stanislav Ivanov, Fabian Herbers and Ignacio Aliseda — contributed to the slow start.

“We have to be careful not to use our injuries as an excuse, but you have to face reality,” he said. “We had seven players out and these seven players were seven possible starters, which is a complicated bit for any team in the world, not only for our players. This is one thing.

“Then I also think that maybe had we won the first game ( against the New England Revolution ) with this very early 2-nil (lead) — we should have won that game — maybe things would have gone in a different direction.”

Heitz said the Fire did not target MLS free agents, saying the team already has a lot of players with league experience, and instead focused on younger players from abroad.

“It’s very difficult to get young talented players in the league,” he said. “That’s really very, very difficult. And we felt strongly we had experienced players: (Bobby) Shuttleworth, (Kenneth) Kronholm, (Jonathan) Bornstein, (Francisco) Calvo, even (Przemysław) Frankowski is quite experienced, Herbers, (Johan) Kappelhof. We really have a couple of players who are clearly more than 25 years old. So now we focus a little bit on young players. It’s a bit easier to get them on the international market.”

But although intraleague deals are becoming less common, they do still happen. The Fire traded homegrown midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, 22, to Montréal and the New York Red Bulls acquired Frankie Amaya, 20, from FC Cincinnati in deals worth around $1 million.

The Fire’s salary numbers indicate the team isn’t getting much return on investment. But Heitz says there’s more to it than just the raw figure.

When the MLS Players Association began publicly releasing salary figures more than a decade ago, several teams used to dispute the numbers.

Heitz, however, called the salary data an “interesting tool, a good tool.”

When the MLSPA released 2021 figures two weeks ago, the consensus was the Fire — who have the league’s seventh-highest payroll — weren’t getting good value for their money.

The Fire have gotten solid production from leading scorer Luka Stojanović ($314,000 base salary), for example, but also have high-salaried players not producing on a consistent basis. That includes designated players Robert Berić ($2,274,996 base) and Gastón Giménez ($2.058 million base), both of whom have struggled to replicate their 2020 form.

However, not all of the Fire’s highest earners are directly tied to Heitz or technical director Sebastian Pelzer — Álvaro Medrán ($1 million base) and Kronholm ($569,000 base) are two examples of high-paid players brought to the club by previous management.

But Heitz warned against reading too much into the numbers.

“I can understand for the media this is interesting,” he said. “We have to be careful what we compare. I’m a big fan of comparing like for like and we should compare the whole cost of a player. That is one thing.

“When we sign international players, in most cases all of the teams also have to pay a transfer fee to the other club. This is something we should also take into calculation because that’s also money that is being spent. It’s not only about salary.”

Still, the Fire’s payroll begs the question if the team can even make any additions to the squad.

“We could add, yes,” he said. “We could add. And also you should bear in mind that we also have the under-22 initiative, the MLS initiative, so we could add.

“But we should also be a bit careful because we will have a couple of players coming back from injury. So things hopefully will get better soon, and the competition in the team will be high.”

Former assistant coach David Zdrilic’s status with the Fire is in limbo, but Heitz said the club hopes to keep him in some capacity.

Head coach Raphael Wicky last week said he decided to remove assistant David Zdrilic from his staff, saying the two had “different visions, different approaches to the game” and that it was “best to not work together anymore.”

Heitz said the move was Wicky’s call — “This is Rapha’s say because it is his staff” — but the Fire hope to retain Zdrilic in some capacity.

“We are in ongoing discussions with David about his future,” Heitz said. “He may transition to another role within the club. We’ll have to see. He’s obviously a bit disappointed at the moment, which is only human. So we should maybe just give him a bit of time, but we are in contact.”

When asked for clarity, Heitz said the Fire view Zdrilic as a talented coach.

“We really appreciate his know-how,” Heitz said, “and if we can keep him and he is convinced of what we offer him, we’d like to keep him.”

