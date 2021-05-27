Former Syracuse Lacrosse Player Hakeem Lecky Suffers Serious Injuries in Tragic Accident

Former Syracuse midfielder Hakeem Lecky was involved in a scooter accident on May 22nd and suffered a traumatic brain injury. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the medical costs and long-term recovery costs. The GoFundMe was set up in part by his Syracuse teammate, Derek Maltz.

More details from the GoFundMe page:

Hakeem needs the support of his family, friends and Lacrosse Community! On Saturday, May 22nd, Hakeem suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) from a scooter accident. He is located in the ICU at Bellevue Hospital in NYC. He is currently stable but cognitive abilities such as recognition, speech and memory are limited.

Hakeem's road to recovery is long and will take patience, strength, and a lengthy stretch of rehab. He is loved and supported by so many, and the healing powers of our community have already begun. Thank you everyone!

100% of Proceeds will go to Hakeem, his medical bills and his long-term rehabilitation care.

Lecky was a midfielder at Syracuse from 2011 to 2015. He started every game as a redshirt freshman, was on the second unit as a sophomore before being named co-captain as a junior and senior while starting every game those two years. Lecky scored 46 goals, dished out 12 assists and accumulated 58 points during his time at Syracuse. He also had 27 ground balls. His best season was his senior year, when he racked up 17 goals and eight assists in 16 games. Lecky was a USILA Honorable Mention All-American as a senior.