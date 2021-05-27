14 Summer Camps Your Kids Will Love

Built with small scientists in mind, Little Beakers is a 5,000-square-foot lab facility where experimentation is the name of the game and kiddos are decked out with their own lab coat, safety glasses, and clipboard. With locations in Cypress, Katy, and The Woodlands, children can walk in for an hour alongside parents or spend the whole day with peers to devise their own hypothesis, test it out through an experiment, and take home the evidence. Workshop themes range from STEM, robotics, dissections, marine biology, and more. From $185. Various locations throughout Texas.