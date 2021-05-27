Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

First Covid-19 vaccine procurement in Latvia echoes back with possible consequences for ministers

bnn-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe office of the prosecutor has commenced a criminal procedure regarding possible negligence by officials in relation to the first procurement of Covid-19 vaccines in Latvia. The criminal procedure will also look into the possible criminal liability of ministers, as confirmed by prosecutor general Juris Stukāns at a government meeting Thursday, 27 May.

bnn-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement#Covid 19 Vaccines#Government Ministers#Government Corruption#Government Officials#State Officials#Ltv#Pfizer Biontech Vaccine#Criminal Procedures#Criminal Liability#Moderna Latvia#Negligence#Deprivation#March#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

New Ukraine Health Minister Vows to Speed up COVID-19 Vaccinations

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament named a new health minister on Thursday, who promised to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, including by trying to make vaccines domestically. Viktor Lyashko, previously a deputy health minister, was promoted to replace Maksym Stepanov, who was fired this week after Prime Minister Denys Shmygal...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bring centralised COVID vaccine procurement policy: Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid the shortage of COVID vaccines in several parts of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging the Centre to come out with a centralised vaccine procurement and allocation policy. "I am constrained...
IndustryMetro International

Italy ready to fund ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine project, minister says

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s government revived hopes of producing the country’s own COVID-19 vaccine on Friday when it said it was ready to finance the ReiThera project despite a court ruling rejecting a plan to pump public funds into the local biotech company. Italy’s state audit court on Friday raised objections...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

EU regulator backs Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday backed the use of Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. The European Medicines Agency’s endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating...
Pharmaceuticalsvnexpress.net

Vietnam holds talks to procure Moderna's Covid vaccine

The Ministry of Health held a meeting Friday with a Moderna distributor to discuss supply of the U.S. company’s Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam in the shortest possible time. Zuellig Pharma executives assured Minister Nguyen Thanh Long they would soon discuss Vietnam’s demand with Moderna. The Moderna vaccine is developed from...
Pharmaceuticalsthekashmirimages.com

Procure vaccines without delay

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The reports continue to pour in regarding non-availability of Covid-19 vaccines in Kashmir and the Divisional Commissioner has indirectly admitted the shortage saying though the J&K government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses, however, there can be difficulty as other States have also placed orders with the spread of the virus in many parts of the country. The shortage of vaccines is a cause of worry for everyone. Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing sharp spike in the Covid-19 positive cases and subsequent infection related deaths. In such a situation it the vaccine alone that provides some light at the end of the dark tunnel of the pandemic and therefore the Union Territory administration has to gear up to ensure that J&K gets requisite doses of vaccines without any further delay. The official data regarding vaccination drive shows a downward trend from past more than a week now and while the administration had assured people that vaccines would be available, nothing of the sort is visible on the ground. It is high time that the administration comes clean about the issue and communicates with the masses unambiguously regarding the availability as well as procurement of doses. The silence and sometimes the contradictory statements by the authorities is adding to the confusion and thus provides the rumour mongers a field day who are hell bent to vitiate the atmosphere. To provide doses of vaccines to all eligible age groups is the prime responsibility of the government and it can in no way shy away from it.
ReligionLexington Herald-Leader

COVID-19 and vaccine suspicions have stressed ministers to the breaking point

Having spent more than 40 years in the Christian ministry, I sometimes can soothe my emotions during church difficulties by reminding myself I’ve seen it all before—the good, the bad and the ugly of ecclesiastical life. I’ve endured numerous tempests, and a couple of tsunamis, and remain on my feet...
Public HealthUnited Nations Development Program

FSM officials boost COVID-19 procurement oversight

Palikir, Federated States of Micronesia – In an effort to step up their mitigation of potential corruptions risks in public procurement in response to COVID-19, government officials in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) went through a training session today, supported by the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UN-PRAC) Project.
Public Healthafricacdc.org

African Ministers of Health Back AU’s New PMT and 4D Partnership Tech Strategies to fight COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA, 18 May 2021: African Ministers of Health have committed to support the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (Africa CDC), new initiatives to double down on the ongoing continental recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at an emergency virtual summit held on 8 th May. The meeting was held under the auspices of the Chair of the African Union, H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and AU COVID-19 Champion, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Delhi government floats global tender to procure 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses | India News

New Delhi: The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-Cov2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India,” the document by the Delhi government read.
Worldwhbl.com

Poland to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12-15, says minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children aged 12-15 from June 7, the minister in charge of the country’s vaccination programme, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday. The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.
Public Healthwesternmassnews.com

Health experts address possible COVID-19 vaccination booster shots

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of you have been reaching out wondering if COVID-19 booster shots will be needed in the future and what that will look like. “The short answer is we don’t know yet,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack. Health experts are pretty sure...