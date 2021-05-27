Cancel
Letter: Show appreciation on this Memorial Day

Buffalo News
 6 days ago

If you ever feel like complaining about prejudiced mistreatment for whatever reason just remember one common thread of equality. Over a million people of mixed backgrounds were killed in America’s wars to protect our freedoms. If you think maybe because of your race, national origin, gender, age or nationality you are overlooked, don’t forget America as the world’s melting-pot sent thousands upon thousands of men and women of various differences to fight and defend our principals who were killed or wounded. Whether our ancestors, parents immigrated here or if we were born here, the many of us stood the ranks to protect our country in times of war.

