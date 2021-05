Bayraklı Mayor Serdar Sandal said, “We are always ready to do our part, regarding the cable car project planned to be built by Izmir Metropolitan Municipality in order to provide fast and safe transportation to the City Hospital, which is under construction in the district. We will do whatever is necessary together with our teams, ”he said. Approximately 2 and a half km of cable car project according to the project; It will have 4 stations and Bayraklı It will extend from the coastline across the Municipality to the City Hospital. Citizens will be able to reach the hospital from the beach in 9 minutes.