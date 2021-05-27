Cancel
The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Wolf Alice To Headline 2021 Latitude Festival

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Wolf Alice and Bombay Bicycle Club have all been announced as the headliners of the 2021 Latitude Festival. After its 2020 edition was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Latitude will return in 2021 from July 22-25 at Henham Park, Suffolk. Wolf Alice, who will headline the Obelisk Arena on July 23, said of their headline booking: “Eight years, several horrendous haircuts, three albums and we are back but this time we are headlining. What an honor.”

