Olivia Palermo focusing on self-care during pandemic

By Celebretainment
hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Palermo has been enjoying focusing on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old entrepreneur thinks the lockdown because of the current health crisis has really given people a chance to feel good about themselves and practice self-love and self-care. She said: "I love that people are focusing more and...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com
