Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Here's a guide to Memorial Day weekend events in CT

By Peter Yankowski
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most of Connecticut’s COVID restrictions eased or rolled back entirely, Memorial Day 2021 is shaping up to look more normal than it did last year. This year, many Connecticut communities have announced plans to hold parades in person to honor members of the armed forces who lost their lives. It’s a stark contrast from last year when municipalities hosted small outdoor and socially-distanced events with live-streaming with the state and region slowly emerging from weeks of lockdown.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Groton, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Ct#Dui#Free Parking#Guide#Covid#Dui#Easton Easton#Walker Court#North Haven North Haven#North Haven High School#State Police#Veterans Memorial Park#Center Road#Downtown Derby#Town Hall#St John Streets#Maple Avenue#Ferry Road#Church Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Connecticut StateDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
wshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Posted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...