Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off to a muggy start once again with a few showers around mainly south of I-10 towards the coastline lifting off to the north and east with time. You’ll need the rain gear once again as showers and storms will be a good possibility moving throughout the day once again with models hinting at the best chance for our southern areas today along and south of I-10, but isolated and scattered storms can’t be ruled out for areas north either.