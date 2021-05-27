Cancel
ShowBiz Minute: Clarke, Carle, Royals

"School of Rock" actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident; "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" author Eric Carle dies at 91; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit drive-in cinema to see "Cruella."

ShowBiz Minute: Masterson, Schwarzenegger, 'Friends'

Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape; Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return; Full trailer released for "Friends: The Reunion."
ShowBiz Minute: Billboard, Måneskin, BTS

Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards; Italy Eurovision winners Måneskin return home to cheers and a drug test; BTS breaks its own YouTube record for most views in 24h with "Butter."
ShowBiz Minute: Avicii, Webby, Eurovision

Sweden's Ericsson Globe gets a new name: AVICII ARENA; Webby Awards go to Fauci, Oprah, DuVernay and Pharrell; First 10 acts qualify for Eurovision Song Contest final.
The Duchess Of Cambridge Posts On Instagram

Is it just me or have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge really upped their social media game as of late? I feel like they are doing their best to revamp the image of the monarchy after the explosive Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as all of the things that have come out afterwards.
Eric Carle

Beloved children's book author Eric Carle has died, according to statements from his family and publishing company. He was 91. Carle was the author of more than 70 books, including "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," a classic of children's literature. It features his signature style of bright, almost collage-like images and a simple story.
Hollywood Minute

Olive Rodrigo tops the charts once again with her song, 'Good 4 U.'. Romeo Santos set a single-night concert. His concert will air June 25th on pay-per-view. "Last night in Soho" arrives in theaters October, 22.
Showbiz Lowdown

Shanna Moakler claims that she “caught” her ex-husband, Travis Barker, having an “affair” with Kim Kardashian while they were still married. The former Miss USA told Us Weekly that she was “never” friends with the Kardashians because, “I divorced my ex because, I saw them I caught them having an affair.”
Caitlin Reilly quit showbiz before becoming a pandemic TikTok star

There's a big silver lining to TikTok star Caitlin Reilly's pandemic experience. In January 2020, the Groundlings alum and struggling actress, 31, was ready to call it a day. "I had decided to quit acting for a while and get more involved in interior design and real estate," she told...
That's Showbiz in Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #1 [Preview]

A new Mister Miracle series, starring Shilo Norman, hits stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, by Brandon Easton and Fico Ossio. And if that creative team wasn't a good enough reason to check this one out on its own — and it should be, for the record — DC gives us a full scene of the titular Mister Miracle performing a death-defying stunt live on camera in this preview of Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #1.
Celebrity Gossip: Danny Masterson, Matthew Perry, Gavin MacLeod and More!

SECRETS OUT: Church of Scientology officials tried to prevent women accusing Danny Masterson of assault of reporting the case. Three women testified to church officials trying to silence them in a Los Angeles courtroom, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The church denies the accusations. "Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes. This is blatantly clear in the documents we understand were put before the Court — and many others," church spokesperson Karin Pouw told the newspaper. Masterson will face trial on three counts of rape.
Eric Carle and the Childhood Imagination

By most objective standards I’m only a young adult, and “figuring stuff out” is “normal” in anyone’s twenties. But there’s a new normal now, right? Or actually, anything and everything counts as “normal” these days, right? Or maybe there’s no such thing as normal at all? I’m confused. When the ground under my feet feels like it’s shaken by earthquakes every few hours — not an uncommon feeling for many of us over the past year — something that helps put me on solid ground again is, ironically, nostalgia. I found myself watching Alice and Wonderland unironically last night for the first time since I was very, very small. Not some ramped-up, revisited, or live-action version, either, just the good old Disney one.
JESSE ROYAL – ROYAL

The revered Jamaican artist Jesse Royal gears up for his anticipated sophomore album Royal with. his fifth song reveal from the 11-track release out June 11, 2021 via Easy Star Records."Although we argue and we fight, everything gonna be alright. Dem tell you this and tell you that but you always have my back. You love the Natty Dread," he professes on his new song. As he confesses his devotion for his Queen on this ride-or-die anthem, his rugged and smooth lyrics ride over the infectious dub rhythm, produced by Sean Alaric.
Remembering 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) “The Grouchy Lady Bug.”
10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.