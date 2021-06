More mass shooting tragedies and, as usual, thoughts and prayers are put forth by our politicians and civic and religious leaders. Yes, we all have thoughts and questions: Why does this continue to happen? Is there a political, social, or religious solution? Do prayers help? Did the millions of prayers of Jews, gypsies and others who died in the Holocaust get answered? Did the prayers of the people who died from the plagues, influenza, smallpox, ebola, yellow fever, and a host of other deadly diseases get answered? Did the prayers of parents of approximately 15,000 children worldwide who die of starvation or disease every 24 hours get answered?