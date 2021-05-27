Cancel
Cambria, NY

Driver dies, passenger hurt in Cambria collision

By Aaron Besecker
Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was killed and a passenger taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Cambria on Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said. The collision happened at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Saunders Settlement and Meahl roads. The Sheriff's office identified the driver as Paul H....

buffalonews.com
Batavia, NYBuffalo News

Motorcyclist hurt in Thruway collision near Batavia

One person was injured in a car-motorcycle collision on the westbound Thruway on Sunday afternoon that significantly blocked traffic near Batavia. State Police said one motorcyclist in a group of three collided with a car also headed westbound, near Milepost 388. The motorcyclist sustained leg injuries, troopers said, and was transported via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. No identification or condition report was available.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Suspect caught on camera breaking into Falls coffee shop

Falls police are investigating a break-in at a coffee shop in the downtown block of Buffalo Avenue early Saturday morning. Police responded to the business about 2:10 a.m. for a burglary alarm. After confirming no one was in the building, officers checked surveillance footage which showed a white man wearing a blue jacket that was inside out, dark pants and grey Puma sneakers approach the front door, look through the window and walk away. About a minute later he returns and “rips the door open,” bypassing the lock. The man is seen in footage going through a back office and searching drawer at the front counter before leaving without taking anything.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Two ousted by fire on Sycamore Street

Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire Friday evening on Sycamore Street. Buffalo fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. One person was transported to Erie County Medical Center for what appeared to be injuries that were...
Getzville, NYBuffalo News

Getzville garage fire spreads to home, causes $350,000 damage

A garage fire that spread to an attached home Sunday morning in Getzville caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, Amherst Fire Control reported. Four volunteer fire departments joined the Getzville Fire Company in quelling the blaze at 229 Robin Hill Road, north of West Klein Road, which was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Three wounded in shooting on Walden near Bailey in Buffalo

Three people were struck by gunfire just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Walden Avenue, between May Street and Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported. According to the report, detectives said all three were being treated in Erie County Medical Center for injuries that...
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

Red Cross assisting families after Barker fire

Niagara County fire investigators are looking into a Saturday afternoon fire at a multi-family home in Barker. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 calls reporting smoke and fire coming from the top floor of 8703 Main St. started coming in shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. All residents were...
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Falls man, woman faces charges after second police pursuit this year

A Falls man and woman involved in a pair of recent high-profile police incidents were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase through several municipalities. Friday’s incident began when Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy K. Kennedy attempted a traffic stop on Walmore Road in the Town of Wheatfield. The vehicle, driven by Michael Quarcini Jr., 47, of Niagara Falls, refused to stop and drove north toward Lewiston.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Man fatally stabbed on Ashley Street

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning in the 200 block of Ashley Street in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported. The victim, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the stomach shortly after 9:30 a.m. during a dispute involving several people, DeGeorge said.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: Man stabbed to death on Ashley Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning following an altercation on the 200 block of Ashley Street, south of Broadway. Buffalo Police say the call was received at 9:45 a.m., and Ferry-Fillmore officers soon arrived at the scene. The man was taken by Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.
Niagara County, NYniagaracounty.com

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Office for the Aging to Issue Senior ID Cards

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Office for the Aging have partnered to offer free Senior ID Cards to any Niagara County resident 60 years of age and older. These cards will display a picture and identifying information similar to a driver’s license on the front, and will list two emergency contacts and pertinent medical information on the back. The program will be launching on June 10th, with ID cards offered the second Tuesday of every month thereafter.
Niagara County, NYNiagara Gazette

Judge rejects dismissal request in Falls shooting case

LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court judge has rejected a request to throw out the charges against a Falls man in connection with an April 2014 daylight shootout on Highland Avenue. Judge Matthew J.Murphy III instead set a September trial date for Joachim Sylvester on attempted murder, assault and weapons...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Buffalo man pleads guilty in case of bank robbery in Evans

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three counts of aggravated bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Oct. 26, 2017, Adrian D. Applewhite, 33, and two others took part in the robbery...
Lockport, NYBuffalo News

Lockport man goes to prison for ripping off his mother

A Town of Lockport man will serve one to three years in state prison for stealing money from his mother's bank account, as well as using a third party's stolen credit card. Peter S. Durie, 52, had pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to fourth-degree grand larceny before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.
Buffalo, NYchautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Counts in 2017 Armed Robbery of Evans Credit Union

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges for his role in armed robberies at three credit unions in Erie County, including one in the Town of Evans. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo says 33-year-old Adrian Applewhite entered his plea on three counts of aggravated bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. One of the armed robberies occurred in October 2017 at the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road in the Town of Evans, where Applewhite planned the robbery and provided instructions and a firearm to Khalil Holland to assist the robbery. Holland entered the credit union wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while Applewhite waited in a car nearby. Holland approached the teller and demanded money, but the alarm was activated, and he left without taking any money. Holland was arrested shortly thereafter and subsequently convicted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, while Applewhite also fled the scene but was not apprehended. Prosecutors say Applewhite was also the getaway driver in armed robberies of credit unions in Lackawanna and Clarence that occurred in July and November 2019, respectively. Sentencing for Applewhite is scheduled for a later date.
Springville, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance. The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Fire Company located 405 West Main Street in Springville. Due to social distancing and additional safety measures, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says there will be a limited number of seats checked.
Niagara County, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Falls teen indicted in homicide

LOCKPORT — A Falls teen has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury for the slaying of another teen in Gluck Park on April 8. The grand jury handed up a one-count indictment of Xavier M. Crayton, 19, charging him with a single count of second-degree murder. Crayton pleaded not guilty to the charge and Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek ordered him held in lieu of bail of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond.