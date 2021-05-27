Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

By Dylan Terry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUMw2_0aDARwUJ00

Devin Haney will defend his WBC lightweight title against three-weight world champion Jorge Linares on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old is pining for a fight against one of the big names in the 135-pound division – Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia.

But in the meantime he will look to make a statement against 35-year-old Linares, who is looking to win a first world title fight since 2018.

The winner of the fight is almost certainly set for a huge clash later this year so there is a lot on the line in this one, particularly for Haney.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 29 May at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on streaming service DAZN which is just £1.99 per month for customers in the UK.

Who is on the undercard?

  • Martin J Ward vs Azinga Fuzile
  • Jason Quigley vs Shane Mosley Jr
  • Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez - for WBC world super-lightweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs Ryan Pino
  • Ramla Ali vs Mikayla Nebel
  • Khalil Coe vs Nathaniel Tadd

What are the odds?

Haney to win: 1/12. KO: 8/13. Decision: 7/4

Linares to win: 7/1. KO: 10/1. Decision: 18/1

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Jorge Linares
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Shane Mosley
Person
Vasyl Lomachenko
Person
Devin Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#J Ward#Boxing#Combat#Watch Tv#Live Tv#Saturday Night Live#Streaming Tv#Wbc#Dazn#35 Year Old Linares#World Champion#Fight#Las Vegas#Undercard Action#Michelob#Nebel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Devin Haney Grinds Hard at SNAC For Linares Title Defense

Devin Haney’s WBC world lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29. The event will air live worldwide on DAZN in association with Devin Haney Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions. Haney (25-0 18 KOs)...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Linares in great shape to face Haney

Multiple former world champion Jorge Linares is motivated to prove that he is still one of the best lightweights today. Linares will challenge WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on May 29 on a card that will be broadcast by DAZN from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Jorge, who is training at the Teiken Boxing Gym, the most famous boxing gym in Japan since 1926, reports in excellent shape and training for this important commitment.
Las Vegas, NVdazn.com

Devin Haney: I'll gain a lot of respect by beating Jorge Linares

For the WBC lightweight champion, the May 29 clash is about much more than keeping hold of the gold. Devin Haney says his fight against Jorge Linares is the biggest of his career to date as prepares to defend his WBC lightweight title at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 29, live worldwide on DAZN.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Jorge Linares Thinks He Will ‘Teach The Student’ In Devin Haney

Jorge Linares feels he has what it takes to pull off an upset victory over Devin Haney. Linares will challenge Haney for the WBC Lightweight Title this Saturday night, May 29. Linares once held the WBC Lightweight gold and he’s hoping to do it again on fight night. At the age of 35 and with 52 pro boxing matches under his belt, some believe Linares’ best days are behind him. “El Nino de Oro” isn’t one to entertain the naysayers.
San Francisco, CAitrboxing.com

All You Need To Know About Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares on DAZN, May 29th

Tickets: https://mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/haney-vs-linares.html. Devin Haney checks all the boxes to be a star in the sport of boxing. Haney is young, 22-years-old, surrounded by celebs from Floyd Mayweather to rappers such as Lil Dirk and Kevin Gates walking him to the ring for his fights, and was one of the first fighters [along with a fighter who is no longer with us, Omar Henry,] who took to the internet to find fans across the world not just in the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Nevada, in which Haney split residences at an early age.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Devin Haney preparing for 'war' against Jorge Linares

The WBC champion is working hard in the gym. Devin Haney has said he is preparing to ‘go to war’ for his fight with Jorge Linares this weekend. WBC champion Haney fights his Venezuelan challenger on Saturday night in an event shown globally on DAZN . Appearing on the DAZN...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Ruiz-Arreola, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Roman "Choocolatito" Gonzalez, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola, and more. I noticed you missed Chocolatito off your list of current fighters with a locked in...
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Anthony Crolla says Jorge Linares is a big test for Devin Haney

Haney vs. Linares: Live only on DAZN. Anthony Crolla knows Jorge Linares well. He's looking forward to watching his former rival take on Devin Haney this weekend. Anthony Crolla is fully aware of what awaits Devin Haney this weekend. Live on DAZN on Saturday night, Haney takes on Jorge Linares in the biggest test of his career so far as he defends his recently acquired WBC lightweight belt.
Combat Sportsthesportsman.com

Devin Haney Looks To End Jorge Linares’ Incredible Matchroom Monopoly

Devin Haney defends his WBC Light Welterweight title against veteran Jorge Linares on Saturday night, with the Las Vegas man looking to end the Venezuelan’s dominance over Matchroom fighters. Linares’ two wins over Manchester’s Anthony Crolla were sandwiched between victories over Kevin Mitchell and Luke Campbell, with Haney the Betfred...
Combat SportsWatertown Daily Times

Haney keeps WBC lightweight title, beats Linares by decision

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devin Haney said he wanted Jorge Linares’ best when the two met for the WBC world lightweight title, so there would be no excuses after a win. As it turned out, Haney came close to needing an excuse of his own. After dominating the first seven...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney can happen next says Eddie Hearn

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn believes he can make the fight between Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney next as long as Teo wins his June 19th title defense against George Kambosos Jr. WBC lightweight champion Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) cleared his obstacle from making the fight last Saturday with his...
Las Vegas, NVBoxingNews24.com

Haney vs. Linares live updates

By Mark Eisner: WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney will be trying to show that he’s the big star at 135 tonight when he faces Jorge Linares on DAZN. The fight card is taking place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Action will be streamed live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET.