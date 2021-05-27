Washington Nationals want to get Josh Bell going from both sides of the plate now...

Four of the first five pitches Brad Hand threw on Saturday were balls, as he walked the New York Yankees’ leadoff hitter, DJ LeMahieu, in the first at bat of the ninth. LeMahieu did come around to score the tying run eventually, but Hand, who took the mound up 2-1, and blew a save for the first time this season, managed to keep it tied at the end of a 24-pitch frame.