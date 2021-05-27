Washington Nationals want to get Josh Bell going from both sides of the plate now...
Josh Bell was 2 for 25 (.080 AVG) from the right side of the plate before he stepped in to face Cincinnati Reds’ lefty Amir Garrett in the ninth inning on Tuesday night. Bell fell behind quickly, 1-2, spit on two sliders in the dirt, 3-2, then launched a 95 MPH full-count fastball to left-center for a 410-foot blast that put the only run the Nationals scored on the board in their 2-1 loss in Washington, D.C.www.federalbaseball.com