Giants news 5/27: Justin Tuck, “to-do list,” Evan Engram, more headlines

Notre Dame, Justin Tuck and the great 2005 what-if: Would one more year have changed Irish history? - The Athletic. Giants legend Justin Tuck forewent his senior season to declare for the 2005 NFL Draft, where he was the 74th pick in the third round to New York. He went on to win two Super Bowls with the Giants while being named to two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. But the 2005 Fighting Irish team he left were two nail-biting losses away (an OT stunner to Michigan State and the “Bush Push” loss to #1 USC) from playing in the National Championship that season. What might have changed if Tuck were there?