Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Football 2021 Position Previews: Specialists

By BenjaminRoss
blackheartgoldpants.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time to postulate on what the on-field product will contain for your Iowa Hawkeyes is upon us, so we’re gonna start with the unit led by Levar Woods. This year’s version of the group is without Keith Duncan, a guy who scored 187 points for the Hawkeyes the past two years. There’s some good snaps between the guys who fill out the rest of Iowa’s special teams jobs, and overall I expect the company to be a strength this year as long as makeable field goals remain made.

www.blackheartgoldpants.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Jones
Person
Levar Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Return Yards#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#Special Teams#Lake Michigan#Collegekickers#Northwestern#All American#Aussie#Ikm#Athletic#Kickoffs#Punts#Field Goal Duties#Touchbacks#Makeable Field Goals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Next Men Up: Who replaces Iowa's 2021 NFL Draftees?

Iowa football had four former players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Defensive end Chauncey Golston was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon went in the fifth round to the Carolina Panthers, and linebacker Nick Niemann was taken in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Iowa football's impact seniors in 2021

Seniors are an important part of any program. These guys are experienced and act like second coaches on the field. They know what it takes to be successful and are mentors to others that want to follow in their footsteps. The Iowa football team has a strong group of seniors this season.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Miami football national preview versus Alabama

The Miami football game against Alabama on September 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta was announced as a 3:30 PM kickoff. As part of a big inaugural weekend for the 2021 season, CBS Sports previewed the big games. Alabama against Miami will have many intriguing storylines. Miami quarterback D’Eriq...
College Sportschatsports.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: Liberty Flames

Sure, Syracuse Orange football kickoff is still several months out, but we’ve been counting down to September for awhile already around here, so why not keep it going? And even without a depth chart of any sort coming out of spring ball, we’ll take the “consolation prize” of talking about all 12 opponents far too early. Last time out, we talked Syracuse’s week three game vs. Albany. This time around, we head to week four against:
Iowa Stateblackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Just a Guy Asking Questions

Like many of you, I’ve spent way too much time reading and reacting to way too many opinions about Kirk Ferentz and his massive wallet of late. As an alum of the university and as a passionate fan of the Iowa Football program, it has been yet another palm-to-head spring/summer off season storyline that’s put our favorite program in the MSM’s crosshairs for the absolutely wrong reasons.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: The events to watch are here

DES MOINES – If you want real competition between southwest Iowa athletes, the Iowa Class 1A state track meet is where to find it. The News-Telegraph area has the top two athletes in the boys’ 400-meter hurdles, and five qualifiers for the girls’ discus. There’s lots more action, particularly between Audubon and CAM, in several of the events.
College SportsCollege Football News

Troy Trojans: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Troy season with what you need to know. Troy Trojans College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The offense didn’t do enough and was way too inconsistent. There were too many turnovers, the downfield passing game was missing, and...
NFLchatsports.com

Falcon Positional Unit: Previewing the Offensive Line

News this week that O line stalwarts Nolan Laufenberg and Parker Ferguson have signed free agent contracts with NFL teams is an indicator that the Falcons have some work to do this year. Losing two NFL caliber players from a critical unit of a team that depends on consistent yardage in the running game is a concerning fact.
Iowa StateIda County Courier

DeJean named Gatorade Iowa football player of the year

Gatorade announced May 13 that Cooper DeJean of OABCIG High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Iowa Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes DeJean as Iowa’s best high school football player.
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

247Sports names Iowa football's true freshman to watch

With summer upon us, anticipation for college football is higher than ever as everyone is eager to return back to tailgating, crowded football stadiums and a sense of normalcy. On top of that, Iowa will be a trendy pick for a Big Ten West title. On Friday, 247Sports' Chris Hummer...
Iowa Stateblackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: A Way Too Early Look at Iowa’s 2021 Season

As wild as the truncated 2020 college football season was, perhaps nothing was as predictably wild as the way the Iowa Hawkeyes closed out the year. The Hawkeyes, after the Big Ten restarted with a truncated season, managed to get through the entire revised schedule without a single game lost due to COVID-19. But that’s where the fun stopped. Iowa’s “Championship Week” matchup with Michigan was cancelled due to COVID issues for the Wolverines. Then their Music City Bowl matchup with Missouri suffered the same fate for the same reasons. Season officially over.
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Iowa, Maryland football date changed to Friday night

Iowa's first Big Ten road game of the 2021 season will now be played on a Friday night. The Hawkeyes' game at Maryland, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, is being moved up one day and will now be played on Friday, Oct. 1 at Capital One Field in College Park, Md. The starting time remains undetermined.
Iowa City, IAruralradio.com

Seven Iowa Football Kickoff Times Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Seven start times for the 2021 University of Iowa football team were announced on Thursday by the Big Ten Conference in conjunction with BTN, ESPN, ABC, and FOX television networks. Four of the seven announced start times will be mid-afternoon kickoffs. Iowa will host Indiana at...
Iowa Statechatsports.com

Terps to play Iowa in football under the lights on Friday, Oct. 1

Maryland football’s 2021 home game against Iowa will be played on Friday, October 1 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. This will mark the third consecutive year the Terps will host a home Friday night game. The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2. Kick time and television...
College Sportsdawgnation.com

The most important backup at each position for Georgia football

Richard LeCounte demonstrated a season ago why having quality depth is so important. The Bulldogs didn’t have another playmaker like him on the roster, much less one who could replace the leadership abilities he brought to the table. LeCounte suffered what amounted to a season-ending injury following a traffic accident...
College SportsOnward State

Five-Star Specialist Alex Bacchetta Commits To Penn State Football

It’s summertime in Happy Valley, but recruiting is a year-round effort for James Franklin and Penn State football. Five-star punter/kicker Alex Bacchetta announced Tuesday evening that he’s joining the Nittany Lions’ 2022 class. “I would like to thank Coach Franklin, Coach Lorig, and Coach Raisbeck for their time and commitment...
Iowa Statekmaland.com

College Football (5/21): Iowa Western rolls Ellsworth

(Iowa Falls) -- Iowa Western rolled to a 40-6 win over Ellsworth on Friday evening. The Reivers (7-1, 4-0) got 207 yards and three touchdowns from Nate Glantz, who found Josh Simmons, James Gilbert and Donnovan Moorer for scores. Milton Sargbah rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns of his own.