5. Cadillac Lyriq (Expected: 2022) Cadillac's first entrant into the luxury electric vehicle market will be the Lyriq SUV, previewed by a concept car with sharp styling and a modern cabin. Cadillac says that both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive models will be offered, and that its new SUV will have a driving range of more than 300 miles. Pricing is expected to fall between $60,000 and $90,000 depending on trim and performance levels. Performance is expected to be in the zero-60 range of 4.3 seconds. The Lyriq makes the list as it's the most aspirational of GM's next generation electric vehicles, and only Cadillac (post ELR), that will transport the company to its stated goal of selling 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.