A two-vehicle crash injured a 22-year-old motorcyclist near Eastern, Tropicana (Las Vegas, NV)

A 22-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle accident on early Tuesday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident took place at about 12:15 a.m. on S. Eastern Avenue, north of E. Tropicana Avenue. Bystanders said that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma took a U-turn when the front of a 2016 Zero DSR motorcycle struck the right side of the truck.

The force of the collision threw the man off the motorcycle. On arrival, emergency crews rushed the motorcyclist to Sunrise Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

An investigation is continuing.

May 26, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

