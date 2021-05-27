Cancel
Naomi Osaka says she won't talk to the media at French Open, citing mental health

By Yuliya Talmazan
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s biggest tennis stars, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, said Wednesday she will not speak with the media during this year’s French Open because of the toll news conferences take on players' emotional well-being. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings...

www.nbcnews.com
