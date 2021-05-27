Cancel
Covid cough detecting phone app being created by Essex scientists

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA phone app that could detect whether you have coronavirus by the sound of your cough is being developed by scientists at the University of Essex. It is being created using more than 8,000 recordings of coughs from hospital patients around the world. Once you cough into your phone, the...

www.bbc.co.uk
