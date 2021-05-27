Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Memorial Day Weekend

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to unofficially start out Memorial Day Weekend soggy & chilly on Friday morning. The second half of the day will be drying up, with the forecast trending dry for all of Saturday, & the better part of Sunday. More rain moves in later Sunday, with scattered showers and storms expected for Memorial Day itself. Temperatures will slowly warm from lows in the upper 30s Friday, to highs in the middle 50s, eventually reaching the upper 60s & low 70s by Memorial Day. Be sure to keep the umbrellas with you as you head outside to any services/ceremonies on Memorial Day!

www.kaaltv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Umbrellas#Rain#Temperatures#Highs#Lows
Related
Environmentwuzr.com

Weather Returns to Seasonal Levels This Week

A return to a bit warmer conditions will help farmers after a relatively cool Memorial Day weekend this year. Temperatures have rebounded into the 70’s for highs, after seeing them drop to the lower 60’s on Saturday, with lows in the 40’s. Forecaster Ryan Martin says the cooler weather isn’t...