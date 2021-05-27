We are going to unofficially start out Memorial Day Weekend soggy & chilly on Friday morning. The second half of the day will be drying up, with the forecast trending dry for all of Saturday, & the better part of Sunday. More rain moves in later Sunday, with scattered showers and storms expected for Memorial Day itself. Temperatures will slowly warm from lows in the upper 30s Friday, to highs in the middle 50s, eventually reaching the upper 60s & low 70s by Memorial Day. Be sure to keep the umbrellas with you as you head outside to any services/ceremonies on Memorial Day!