The weather in the Upper Midwest is always keeping us on our toes! The final week in May felt very summer-like, with sunshine & highs in the low/mid 80s. The end of the week though, will be doing a complete 180, as clouds & steady rain will keep us in the low to mid 50s for highs Thursday & Friday. Our average high this time of the year is 72°! And if you think this is chilly, morning lows Friday & Saturday will be in the low/mid 30s! Brr!