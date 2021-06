If you’re looking for information about affordable apartments, you’ve probably heard the terms “rent-regulated,” “rent-controlled,” and “rent-stabilized.” But you may be wondering, what do these terms mean? Our guide to rent-stabilized apartments in NYC walks you through the history of rent regulation, the difference between rent control and rent stabilization, and recent changes to the New York rent laws. And most importantly, it gives you actionable tips on how to land a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC. Pssst, at the end of the article, we share how to find rent-stabilized units on StreetEasy.