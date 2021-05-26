A hit-and-run crash seriously injured a pedestrian in east Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

A woman sustained critical injuries following a hit-and-run accident in the east valley on Tuesday night.

Reports revealed that at around 8:30 p.m. the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk at Washington Avenue and Lena Street, near Pecos Road, when a vehicle struck her. Police believe that the vehicle was possibly a black Dodge pick-up truck, driving east on Washington. The driver fled the scene after the collision.

On arrival, paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Sunrise Trauma where she was undergoing surgery and fighting for her life. Officials shut sown Washington in both directions between Lena and Pecos and asked the motorists to avoid the area.

The incident remains under active review.

May 26, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.