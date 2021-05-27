Cancel
ANOTHER C-CHANGE

By Jonathan Crouch
Cover picture for the article4dr saloon / 5dr estate (1.6 diesel, 2.0 diesel / 1.6 petrol, 2.0 petrol, 3.0 V6 petrol / 4.0 V8 petrol) You may think you know this ‘W205’-series fourth generation Mercedes C-Class – but if you haven’t tried one featuring all the changes made as part of this model’s far-reaching 2018-era mid-term update, you probably don’t. What was needed here was a completely rejuvenated engine range –and that’s what we got, along with improved safety and connectivity. If you’re looking for a MK4 C-Class on the used market, then try and seek out one of these later versions.

