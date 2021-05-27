ANOTHER C-CHANGE

Instead of getting walloped like its peers, Toyota in North America seems to have completely sidestepped the chip shortage for now. Since late 2020, automakers have been trimming back production, even shuttering entire factories for weeks at a time, all thanks to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. And each time industry analysts try forecasting the end of the shortage, it seems to be pushed out even further, with the some of the latest reports stating it might last until spring of 2022.