Fallon, NV

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck collision killed 1 person in Fallon (Fallon, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
16 days ago
 16 days ago
On Tuesday afternoon, one person lost their life after a fatal motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash in Fallon.

As per authorities, the incident took place at about 2:21 p.m. on Schurz Highway near Lazy Heart Lane. Nevada Highway Patrol reported that the motorcyclist died as a result of the accident. Authorities diverted the northbound and southbound traffic and asked the motorists to avoid the area and expect occasional road closures. The identity of the deceased has not been released this time. As of now, officials did not reveal the cause that led to the crash and have not provided any further details.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021

Source: ktvn.com

Nationwide Report

