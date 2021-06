The most sensible explanation for the Labour Party’s problems, accepted by all sides, is proper people, who are all from the north, are too busy carrying girders and mining red cabbage to understand Labour’s daft woke metropolitan elite nonsense.Because the only people who care about things are people in London who are all posh, which is why “Dickensian London” refers to people in the stories of Charles Dickens, in which little orphan boys lived in a riverside apartment they inherited from their dad, an oligarch. And Oliver was a cheeky urchin who asked for more, when he ran a...