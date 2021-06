GameStop surreptitiously announced that it will be creating a non-fungible token (NFT) platform after publishing a website that includes new job postings. The website includes a luminous gaming console with the words, “Power to the Players. Power to the creators. Power to the collector” scrolling down the screen. Just below the console, the website stipulated that GameStop is looking for designers, gamers, marketers, community leaders, and engineers that excel in Solidity, React, and Python.