Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Soaking Rain Wraps Up The Week

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soaking rain we've been advertising all-week is finally here, with steady showers lasting all-Thursday, & a few showers lingering into the first half of Friday as well. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, however widespread thunderstorms will be hard to come buy, as we are lacking the energy needed for storms, due to the clouds & cooler temps all-day. Therefore, severe weather won't be a concern with the rain, which will be adding up to over an inch in many rain gagues by Friday afternoon.

www.kaaltv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Storms#Rain#Steady Showers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Rain chances on the way up for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is the first day of June which means it’s the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. Thankfully, everything is quiet right now in the Atlantic Basin and no tropical development is expected over the next week or so. Back here at home, our rain chances will start to increase as we slide into a more typical June weather pattern. That means a return to warmer days, along with higher humidity and higher rain chances. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day. Higher rain chances are on the way Wednesday through next week as tropical moisture moves into the area. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day with higher humidity.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen rain to continue this week, could be up to 3 inches

The consistent rain over the last month is scheduled to continue this week as chances are expected every day this week. The chances start tonight at 30% before increasing to thunderstorm chances up to 70% on Wednesday. Through Sunday, chances of rain and thunderstorms will vary between 20% and 70%,...