Soaking Rain Wraps Up The Week
The soaking rain we've been advertising all-week is finally here, with steady showers lasting all-Thursday, & a few showers lingering into the first half of Friday as well. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times, however widespread thunderstorms will be hard to come buy, as we are lacking the energy needed for storms, due to the clouds & cooler temps all-day. Therefore, severe weather won't be a concern with the rain, which will be adding up to over an inch in many rain gagues by Friday afternoon.www.kaaltv.com