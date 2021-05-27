Cancel
Evansville, IN

Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

By Liberty
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools. Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Swimming Pool#Mayors#Municipal Building#Public Pools#City Hall#Il#The Aquatic Center#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Best Beach Towns Every#Evansville City Pools#Atkinson Pool#P M Sunday#P M Friday#Lifeguards#U S Beach Towns#Burdette Park#Seasonal Positions#Sunscreen
