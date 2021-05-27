LendingPoint Hires Ashish Gupta as Chief Risk Officer

Sicredi has joined Sensedia, the API Management and Integrations company in Latin America, to create Open Banking strategies. Sicredi expanded its integration with Open Banking in relation to the requirements of regulatory bodies. In April, the institution voluntarily entered phase 1 of implementation, when the obligation would be to participate only in phase 3, which will take place in August. With this, the institution will participate in all four stages of implementation of the new system.