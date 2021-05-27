Cancel
LendingPoint Hires Ashish Gupta as Chief Risk Officer

 2021-05-27

Financial technology platform LendingPoint today announced that veteran risk executive, Ashish Gupta, has joined LendingPoint as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Gupta will lead data science/AI, risk, fraud, and market modeling as well as pricing for LendingPoint’s direct-to-consumer and point of sale/ecommerce verticals. The addition of Gupta is an important milestone in the company’s evolution and growth, as LendingPoint continues to execute on its mission of using data science and credit technology to create financial opportunities across the credit spectrum.

#Lendingpoint#Financial Services#Citigroup#Private Label#Lendingpoint#Fintech#Citi Retail Services
