After 18 months, CV High School musicians look ahead to performing together for the community. The Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music Foundation (CVIM) is excited to announce the return of its annual pops concert on Friday, June 4 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This will be the first live concert for CVIM in 18 months, after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and shut down the 2020 pops concert just days before the scheduled performance. Although the pandemic will result in changes to the venue, the concert is sure to fill the valley with the sweet sounds of live music from some of CVHS’s most talented musicians … in fact, they’re counting on it.