Business

48forty Solutions Acquires Prime360

metroatlantaceo.com
 2021-05-27

48forty Solutions (“48forty”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) and a leading national provider of recycled whitewood pallets and pallet management services, has acquired Prime360 (“Prime”). This is the second acquisition 48forty has completed under Audax ownership, following their acquisition of Relogistics in April 2021. Headquartered in Schaumburg,...

