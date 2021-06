Officials with Moderna announced on Tuesday that the company has begun the process to seek full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the company’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in December based on two months of safety data from the company. Full approval of the vaccine, which requires at least six months of data, would allow Moderna to market its vaccine after the pandemic is over, former FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told CNBC. It would also allow the company to begin advertising its vaccine, according to the news network.