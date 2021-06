GRAHAM – In its three prior games, Jacksboro’s softballers did not commit a single error heading into Game 2 of the best-of-three series with Holliday. It remained the same into the fifth inning of the contest, the Purple holding a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the frame. Things then fell apart for the Tigerettes as three Jacksboro errors was the beginning of the end for the squad, Holliday using a total of five miscues and a total of nine hits in its final two at bats to post a 10-3 victory and even the series at a game apiece.