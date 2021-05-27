Cancel
Atlanta, GA

ATI Physical Therapy Expands to Atlanta Market with Opening of Three Clinics

 14 days ago

ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy (PT) services, today announced its entrance into the Atlanta market with three new clinics in Braselton, Milton and Suwanee opening this month. The openings, which bring ATI's clinic count to over 900 across the nation, aim to increase access to physical therapy in underserved communities throughout the Atlanta area. ATI plans to continue to open clinics throughout the Atlanta metro over the next five years to increase its service offerings to the population, which is estimated to grow by over 3 million people to 8.6 million by 2050, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. At least seven additional clinics are planned for the area by year's end.

