Atlanta, GA

Rich Foundation Awards $85,000 to Georgia Historical Society to Expand The Georgia Civil Rights Trail in Atlanta

 14 days ago

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) has announced that it has received a grant totaling $85,000 from the Rich Foundation to expand the Georgia Civil Rights Trail in Greater Atlanta. The proposed new historical markers will join over 40 existing historical markers on the statewide Trail and will focus on the...

Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Investing in the science of reading can end Atlanta’s illiteracy crisis and establish a national model for reform

A bold, new commitment to literacy for all its children is underway in Marietta. The goal of Literacy and Justice for All is to eradicate illiteracy by investing in the science of reading from birth through 3rd grade. Literacy and Justice for All partners are working to ensure child-facing adults have the knowledge, skills, and agency to implement:
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Our Unfinished Democracy : SPLC Awards Over $11 million to 55 Civic Groups across Deep South as Part of Its Vote Your Voice Initiative

As Americans, we believe in the ideals of fairness and equality for our families and ourselves. Unfortunately, the struggle has always been about whether we feel those same ideals apply to our neighbors. We wrestle between, ‘I should have the right to live a life of my own choosing,’ and, ‘you can live a life of your own choosing, so long as it doesn’t make me uncomfortable.’ This is the ugly side of the democratic process – the false narrative that only a chosen few should decide what’s best for all of us. The reality is that we all have a right to be a part of the decision-making process. We shape that as we go, with the collective decisions we make, with the barriers we tear down and with the people we encourage to stand in their power. This democratic ideal is constantly forcing us, all of us, to move the lines of discomfort so that everyone has the right to self-determination. That work is constant, and brutal and beautiful.
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAgeorgia.gov

Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Awards Grant to First-of-its-Kind, Statewide Farm Ownership Program

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 – Today, the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (Partnership) announced a $250,000 grant for The Conservation Fund’s Georgia Working Farms Fund program (Farms Fund) – the first and only program in the U.S. to offer end-to-end support for next-generation farmers, including a path to farm ownership and access to established markets to sell their products.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Women don’t get a break – especially Black women

I hope you’ve paid attention to the chatter following the “bombshell” announcement by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has decided not to seek another term this Fall. Full disclosure. I have mad love for the Mayor. On a number of fronts our lives parallel: roots in Crawfordville, GA; attended Florida A&M University; Journalism majors; pledged the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and, we are both mothers, but not by birth.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announces run for Mayor

Thursday afternoon, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announced his candidacy for Mayor. Dickens is a southwest Atlanta native and a graduate of Mays High School and Georgia Tech. He currently is chair of the council transportation committee. “Atlanta is a great city with many wonderful people and an inspiring history....
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Local Asian-American leaders calling for AAPI history to be included in K-12 curriculum

Local elected leaders had a simple request Friday night: include discussions on the contributions of Asian-Americans in U.S. history courses in Georgia schools. The officials spoke during a program called “Why We Need To Include Asian-American History in K-12 Curriculum,” which was hosted by The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime and held at the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta’s center in Norcross. Speakers included state Sen. Michelle Au, state Reps. Sam Park and Pedro Marin, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Gwinnett County Board of Education members Karen Watkins and Tarece Johnson.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...