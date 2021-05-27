Cancel
Religion

Philippines’ Duterte to let God decide his political future

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will “leave it to God” whether or not he will run for vice president in next year’s elections, his spokesman said on Thursday, responding to speculation that he might try to stay in power longer. Duterte cannot seek re-election in 2022 under a...

Harry Roque
Rodrigo Duterte
#God#Philippine Election#Presidential Polls#Public Opinion Polls#Election Polls#Manila#Reuters#The Go Duterte#One News#Re Election#Incumbent Senator#Country#Political Analysts#Presidents#People#Legal Counsel#Public Clamour#Legal Challenges#Public Criticism#Political Vendettas
Asia
Politics
Society
Religion
Philippines
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Philippines Duterte Urges Vaccine Uptake After Missing Targets

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to the public on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19, after data showed the government was far behind its immunisation targets as it battles one of Asia's worst and longest-running outbreaks. "I invite all our countrymen to be vaccinated at the earliest...
AsiaNew Haven Register

Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has rejected full public disclosure of details of his administration’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, citing national security. President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Monday night that divulging confidential information like intelligence about suspects used by law enforcers for drug raids could undermine his...
AsiaPosted by
AFP

Philippine journalist critical of Duterte says libel case dismissed

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa has had a cyber libel charge against her dismissed, lawyers involved in the case said Tuesday, in a rare legal win for the key critic of the country's President Rodrigo Duterte. Ressa, the chief executive of news website Rappler, was earlier convicted in another cyber libel case last year, but remains free on bail pending an appeal in a case that could see her handed six years in jail. "I'm glad to hear good news. I look forward to seeing the rest of the cases against me and Rappler dropped in the future," Ressa, a former CNN correspondent and 2018 Time magazine Person of the Year, said in a statement. The earlier libel case stemmed from a complaint made by Manila businessman Wilfredo Keng in 2017 over a Rappler story five years earlier about his alleged ties to a judge on the nation's top court.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Philippine poll body rejects proposals to postpone presidential vote

The Philippines' elections commission on Monday rejected proposals to postpone next year's presidential polls amid concerns the vote could spread the coronavirus. The Philippine constitution states that elections for president and vice president should be held every six years on the second Monday of May. So next year's elections, scheduled...
U.S. Politicsmanagingip.com

Philippines: Cannabis bills likely to be indefinitely postponed

Since 2014, lawmakers from the Philippines have been trying to get legislation on medical cannabis passed in Congress and have re-introduced it in the current 18th Congress, with little success so far. The main roadblock is President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-drug policy – popularly called the ‘war on drugs’ – which has attracted criticism from human rights advocates because of the rising number of extra-judicial killings.
ChinaBirmingham Star

Hundreds of Chinese ships off Philippines draws protest from Manila

The Philippines has formally protested what they describe as China's continuing "illegal presence and activities" in the South China Sea. Manila said China's presence near Thitu Island has become an "incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels." The Philippines demanded that China remove...
Politicslowyinstitute.org

How strong is Duterte the strongman?

The 2016 presidential race in the Philippines looked like the perfect time for Rodrigo Duterte to come to power. The country was coming off of Noynoy Aquino’s soft and ineffectual presidency, and there was a sweeping sense that voters were keen on the unconventional. In stepped Duterte, who spoke in cutting quips and larger-than-life one-liners – a marked change from the allegorical speeches of traditional politicians.
Pharmaceuticalstucsonpost.com

Philippines citizens rejecting Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Manila [Philippines], May 27 (ANI): Owing to repeated delays, disorganisation and erratic supplies, many citizens of the Philippines are rejecting COVID-19 vaccines from China. South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that vaccination centres offering shots made by the Chinese company Sinovac have reported few takers and people not showing up...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Philippines logs 4,973 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], May 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 4,973 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,184,706. The death toll climbed to 19,983 after 39 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.
Politicsyournews.com

Philippines’ Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea

MANILA (Reuters) -President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday the Philippines would not waver in defence of its interests in the South China Sea, even though he had barred his ministers from talking about the situation there in public. China’s maritime conduct has been a constant problem for Duterte but he...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Philippines signs new deal with water utility after Duterte criticism

MANILA, May 19 (Reuters) - Philippine utility Maynilad Water Services Inc has signed a revised water deal with the government to allow it to continue operating, more than a year after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to take over its business. Maynilad has agreed not to raise water rates before the...
PoliticsCNN

Philippines' Duterte says he won't withdraw ships from contested waters

(CNN) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from disputed areas of the South China Sea and said he would not bow to pressure, even if it jeopardizes his friendship with Beijing. The Philippines has boosted its presence in contested areas of its...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Philippine ships 'won't move an inch backward': Duterte

Manila [Philippines], May 14 (ANI): President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said that Philippine ships in the West Philippine Sea will not move an inch backward following reported incursions by nearly 300 Chinese militia vessels in the disputed territory. "Our vessels are now there in Pag-asa and in other areas, we...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Philippines Ignores China Fishing Ban in South Sea

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - The Philippine government took another step this month in opposing China by telling its vast fishing fleet to ignore Beijing's annual fishing ban in the South China Sea, where the two countries are locked in a sovereignty dispute. This year's fishing moratorium "does not apply to our...
Charitiesaseantoday.com

The politicization of community pantries in the Philippines

Despite its noble intentions, a community pantry relief initiative in the Philippines is not exempt from the harsh realities of domestic politics. Yet it continues to be a national symbol of compassion and solidarity, bringing out the best of Filipinos during the pandemic. “Let a thousand community pantries bloom,” declared...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Philippines calls on China to stop harassing Coast Guard ships

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines on Monday accused Chinese ships of harassing its coast guard in the South China Sea, with Manila calling it a “blatant infringement’ of sovereignty and the foreign secretary using profanity to demand that Beijing withdraw vessels from his country’s exclusive economic zone.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Philippines President Duterte apologises for taking Chinese Covid vaccine before it has been approved for citizens

The president of the Philippines has apologised for taking the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine before it has been approved for public use.On Monday, the health secretary of Philippines, Francisco Duque III, administered the Sinopharm vaccine to Rodrigo Duterte and an unspecified number of his guards in secrecy.Mr Duterte said he told China’s ambassador to take back 1,000 doses of the donated Sinopharm vaccine, saying “that this came under criticism because Sinopharm did not undergo examination so let’s just do away with it. You withdraw all Sinopharm vaccines, 1,000 of them.”However, those critical of the move said Mr Duterte and the health...
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Albania parliament to vote on president’s impeachment June 9

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Monday decided to hold an extraordinary session next week on the impeachment of the country’s president for allegedly violating the constitution. The session will be held June 9 following a report by an investigative committee, which last week concluded that President Ilir Meta...
Agriculturethaienquirer.com

Opinion: Revisiting the court decision to keep Thammanat in office

Last year, Australian Media The Sydney Morning Herald ran the headline “From sinister to minister”, revealing the details of an ex-convict in prison for four years for conspiracy to transport heroin. The person in question was one Mr. Thammanat Prompao, who – as the clever headline alluded to – is...