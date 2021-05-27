Cancel
Eric Rivenbark Joins Coastal States Bank as Commercial Banking Team Leader for the Atlanta Region

Coastal States Bank (CSB) is pleased to announce that Eric Rivenbark has joined CSB as Commercial Banking Team Leader for the Atlanta region. Eric brings 20 years of commercial banking experience in the Atlanta market to his position with Coastal States Bank. His career has centered in community banking, with a consistent focus on building meaningful and lasting client relationships.

