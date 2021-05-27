As Memorial Day Approaches, Tight Vehicle Inventory Slows Auto Sales

The Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market continues in the fast lane, with 5,986 plugin registrations logged last month. That meant that last month’s PEV share of the overall passenger auto market was 24% (13% BEV), pulling the year-to-date PEV share to 18% (7.9% BEV). This is still down compared to last year’s result (25%), but it is already above the 2019 score (15%). And expect this year’s result to continue growing throughout the year. As a term of comparison, in May 2020, the YTD share was at 12%, which could mean that if witness another strong end of year peak, we could see the plugin share end north of 30%. Not bad, eh?