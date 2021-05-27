Cancel
Boulder County, CO

Make farm work a humane occupation

By Helen Skiba
Boulder Clarion
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a farmer in Boulder County, and I wholeheartedly support the agricultural worker’s rights bill, SB21-087, that is being debated in the Colorado House of Representatives. I have worked in agriculture for 8 years and I’ve learned that agricultural workers are some of the most essential people in our world, and some of the most silenced and neglected. In response to Bruce Talbott’s column on May 20 (RE: Guest Column, “Agricultural rights’ bill will harm workers it purports to help”) I want to set a few things straight.

