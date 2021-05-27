Georgia’s Banks Turn in Solid First Quarter

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ) reported its official financial results for the fourth quarter and the full-year ending December 31, 2020, plus the first-quarter 2021 ending March 31, 2021. Jushi had originally released unaudited results in April. Revenue increased 29.0% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021 to $41.7 million from $32.3 million in the fourth quarter. It missed analyst estimates slightly by $650,000. Jushi said the increase in revenue was due to solid revenue growth at the BEYOND/HELLO stores in Pennsylvania and Illinois, early revenue contributions from its Virginia retail operations, and increased operating activity at its PAMS and Nevada facilities.