A UK resident murdered in Pakistan apparently repeatedly asked the police for protection, following death threats she received from a suspect.Mayra Zulfiqar, a law graduate who lived in London, was found dead in a rented flat in Pakistan early on Monday with bullet wounds to her neck and arm, a post mortem revealed on Wednesday.The 24-year-old moved to the city of Lahore in Pakistan two months ago after travelling to the country for a wedding.Four men, two of them suspects, are thought to have broken into her flat early on Monday morning following a dispute and several death threats.It is...