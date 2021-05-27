Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Launches Isakson Initiative to Raise Awareness, Funding for Neurocognitive Diseases

For every person who had a positive COVID-19 test, researchers are now saying five times that amount probably had the virus and either had no symptoms or were ever diagnosed. In a new study, National Institutes of Health researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly. For every diagnosed COVID-19 case in this time frame, the researchers estimate that there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, representing an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone. The team’s analysis of blood samples from people who did not have a previously diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with socioeconomic, health, and demographic data, offers insight into the undetected spread of the virus and subgroup vulnerability to undiagnosed infection.