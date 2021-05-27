Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia’s Banks Turn in Solid First Quarter

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 14 days ago

The 156 FDIC-insured banks headquartered in Georgia reported strong first quarter performance as the economy and banking industry continue to recover from the pandemic. According the latest FDIC data, cumulatively the state’s banks earned $715.1 million in the first three months of this year, an increase of $863.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Loans were up 9.2%, deposits increased by 25.3% and total assets grew by 18.8%.

metroatlantaceo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdic#Total Assets#Banking Industry#Financial Assets#Fdic#Profitable Georgia#Georgia Based Banks#Deposits#Loans#Net Income#Business Growth#Credit Quality#Net Charge Offs#National Average#Fuel#Comparative Performance#Customers#Ceo#Gba President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Legal Community Raised Record-Breaking 3.7 Million Meals for Food Banks

Attorney General Chris Carr this week announced that attorneys across Georgia raised a record-breaking 936,883 dollars for the state’s regional food banks in only two weeks during the 10th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy fundraising competition. This is the equivalent of 3,747,532 meals that the food banks can distribute to feed hungry kids, seniors, and families in local Georgia communities.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Midwest Economy, including Missouri’s, Expected to be Back to Pre-COVID Levels in First Quarter of 2022

The Midwest economy, including Missouri’s, is expected to be back to pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to Dr. Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Nebraska. He says the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show average hourly wages for Missouri’s manufacturing sector is strong with record high price gains last month.
Industryrockproducts.com

Aggregates Production Rises in First Quarter

The estimated U.S. output of construction aggregates produced and shipped for consumption in the first quarter of 2021 was 464 million metric tons (Mt), a slight increase compared with that of the same period of 2020, according to Jason Willett, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) commodity specialist. Production-for-consumption increased in 20...
Financial Reportsaba.com

FDIC: Bank Profits Strong in First Quarter Amid Economic Recovery

FDIC-insured banks and savings institutions earned $76.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a 315.3% increase from a year ago, the FDIC reported today in its Quarterly Banking Profile. That increase was driven by an aggregate negative provision expense of $14.5 billion. The average net interest margin fell by...
Financial Reportsgreenmarketreport.com

Jushi Posts Solid First Quarter As Revenue Growth Settles Down

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ) reported its official financial results for the fourth quarter and the full-year ending December 31, 2020, plus the first-quarter 2021 ending March 31, 2021. Jushi had originally released unaudited results in April. Revenue increased 29.0% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021 to $41.7 million from $32.3 million in the fourth quarter. It missed analyst estimates slightly by $650,000. Jushi said the increase in revenue was due to solid revenue growth at the BEYOND/HELLO stores in Pennsylvania and Illinois, early revenue contributions from its Virginia retail operations, and increased operating activity at its PAMS and Nevada facilities.
Atlanta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pair's induction as Georgia Trustees first televised ceremony

Jun. 4—ATLANTA — In the first-ever televised broadcast of the Georgia Trustees Gala, David Abney, executive chairman of the UPS Board of Directors, and Juanita Powell Baranco, executive vice president and COO of Baranco Automotive Group, were to be inducted Saturday by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Historical Society as modern-day Georgia Trustees. It is the highest honor the state of Georgia confers on its citizens.
Personal Financerock947.com

XP’s bank plans financial services marketplace – CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc is bolstering its banking unit to offer financial services such as credit and insurance to the more than 3 million clients it serves, an executive said. Jose Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, said it intends to offer third-party financial products including mortgages,...
Financial Reportsfinancialregnews.com

Nearly $77B net income reported for FDIC-insured commercial banks, savings institutions in first quarter 2021

Per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) First Quarter 2021 Quarterly Banking Profile, FDIC-insured commercial banks and savings institutions recorded a net income of $76.8 billion. The amount reflects an increase of $58.3 billion from a year ago. “Despite continued challenges, the banking industry remains resilient,” FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China's Meituan sees losses mount in first quarter

BEIJING (May 28): Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, weighed down by its expansion into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies. It reported a 4.85 billion yuan (US$762.4 million) loss in the January to March period versus a loss of...
Worldasiatechdaily.com

Tonik becomes PH’s first neobank to secure digital bank license

Tonik, the Philippines’ first digital-only neobank, announced that it has secured a digital banking license from the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the first for any private and purely digital bank in the archipelago. The development comes after the neobank’s highly successful public launch in March 2021,...
Financial ReportsShoshone News Press

AGSC reports promising first quarter

WALLACE — Americas Gold and Silver Corporation reported consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31. These consolidated results pertain to the company’s ongoing work efforts at its Galena Mine and Relief Canyon complexes. After a historic final quarter report in 2020, the Galena continues to show...
Financial Reportsfreshfruitportal.com

Hortifrut doubles EBITDA in first quarter

Hortifrut has reported its financial results for the first quarter, generating an EBITDA of US$51.7 million, increasing by over 106 percent year-on-year. The profit, attributable to the owners of the parent company, reached $17.8 million, an increase of $16.4 million compared to the profit of $1.4 million registered year-on-year. The...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (CONN) - Get Report, a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, home office products and provider of consumer credit, today announced it will host a conference call on June 3, 2021 to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.
Financial Reportskitco.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank quarterly profit tops estimates

(Corrects to remove "higher revenue" from headline) May 27 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher revenue from fees and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses. Net earnings excluding one-off items rose to C$3.78 billion ($3.12 billion),...