The Faribault Falcons baseball team could probably use a few days off after playing each day this week and last Saturday. Five games over the past seven days. The Secton 1 Class 3A playoffs begin Saturday in the eight team double elimination tournament. Bethlehem Academy will also be on the road to open their postseason more then likely Memorial Day 5:00 p.m. at Southland. They are in Section 1 Class 1A.